Home States Tamil Nadu

Arrears exams only a concession: Madras High Court

The concession/benefit cannot be demanded as a matter of right by a student while clearing arrears for finishing the course itself.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Permitting students to write arrears is only a concession given by university on humanitarian grounds. When the student is not able to clear the arrears, except on genuine grounds, the university should not issue notifications granting the concession, as it will always create unrest among the students and the university will always end litigating over the matters in courts instead of taking classes for the students, the Madras High Court has observed.

Justice S Vaidyanathan made the observation last month while dismissing a writ petition from G Meganathan, who sought to quash an order, dated January 3 last, of the Anna University and consequently to issue a direction to the university to permit him to  appear for three exams in August.
Though it is a fit case for imposing a cost of `50,000, taking into consideration the fact that the petitioner wants to avail himself of the opportunity of appearing for the exam, this court is not imposing the cost, the judge added. 

The notifications, issued by the university on several occasions permitting the students, who were admitted in 2000, to clear the arrears, were themselves wrong, the judge said. When the petitioner had already been given chances and if he was given yet another chance now, it would amount to discrimination and others would also seek the concession. 

The concession/benefit cannot be demanded as a matter of right by a student while clearing arrears for finishing the course itself. “When this court expresses disagreement with regard to the contention of the petitioner, the petitioner stated that he had already preferred an appeal and the appeal was pending against the impugned order, before the appellate authority concerned.

This court is not willing to relegate the matter to the appellate authority on two grounds, namely, (i) when the facts are not in dispute, the alternative remedy need not be a bar and this court can entertain the writ petition, and (ii) when the petitioner approaches the court, stating that the alternative remedy is a bar at one time and contends that the alternative remedy is not a bar on another occasion, to suit his convenience.
As the facts are not in dispute, the petitioner will not have a locus standi to demand as a matter of right that he be permitted to take up the arrears, the judge added and dismissed the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
arrear Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Coal shortage may hit generation in thermal power plants in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government announces helpline to counsel class XII students

Pre University II examination.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results today, no state-level rank list

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls