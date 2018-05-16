DMK leader MK Stalin jumps the gun and greets Karnataka BJP leader Yeddyurappa, draws netizen’s ire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as the initial trends about the Karnataka Assembly elections were made available through media, DMK working president M K Stalin and top leaders of Tamil Nadu extended greetings to BJP leaders in advance. Since counting lasted till night and the leads made it clear that it would be a hung Assembly in Karnataka, netizens started ridiculing these leaders. Stalin was widely ridiculed in the social media for jumping the gun to extend greetings to BJP leader Yeddyurappa well before the final poll outcome was published.

He had posted messages on the Facebook greeting Yeddyurappa and even appealing to the new BJP government, before it came into being, to give Tamil Nadu its due share in the Cauvery river waters.

An official release said Palaniswami had greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Stalin said, “If the communal government has to be ousted, the national leaders of secular parties must unite and take coordinated action; then only it will yield the results. The Karnataka Assembly election results show this.”Referring to the Cauvery issue, he criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not holding an all-party meeting to discuss the arguments the State could place before the Supreme Court.

When ‘Kalaignar’ (M Karunanidhi) was the Chief Minister, he called all-party meetings and had discussions on the points to be presented before the Supreme Court. He added that he expected the current regime to function in a similar way.

Puducherry BJP unit rides high on Karnataka poll results

Puducherry: The performance of the BJP in Karnataka by emerging as the single largest party has elated the party’s unit in Puducherry and fanned their aspirations of coming to power in the UT. As the results trickled down, BJP unit on Tuesday celebrated the party’s victory by distributing sweets and bursting crackers. There was a newfound optimism in the party that it can win elections in Puducherry too, which is only one of three states along with Punjab and Mizoram to have a Congress rule. The party, which is in an ally of principal opposition AINRC, is hoping to throw the Congress out of power in the next assembly election.