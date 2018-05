By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the eve of the declaration of class XII exam results, the government helpline 104 announced that the students can contact the helpline for counselling.

According to an official of the helpline, students who feel anxious or afraid of results can contact the helpline for guidance on how to cope with the pressure. “Eight psychologists will be available at 104 office 24x7. Students can reach them to seek help,” the official said.