Hearing impairment doesn't stop Arthi from becoming second-ranker

K Arthi was disappointed when she checked her results at home. She was expecting to secure over 900 in her Class 12 exams but ended up getting 855. When she reached school, she was overjoyed to find that she had secured the second rank in her school, mirroring what happened two years ago in her class 10 exams.

Arthi, the youngest of three children, was always showered with affection from her parents and siblings. Her father, R Kumar, works as a mason while her mother is a home-maker. She was diagnosed with a hearing impairment when she was three. The family was clueless about what to do. It was then that they found out about the Little Flower Convent School For Blind & Deaf.

“My wife accompanied her to school every day for five years,” said Kumar. “She devoted her entire life to Arthi. She would leave with her in the morning and would return in the evening and complete the rest of the household chores. It was her sacrifice that has led to this day.”Arthi’s mother was most upset that she had not scored above 900. However, the moment she heard that Arthi had come second in school, her happiness knew no bounds.Arthi is a gifted child,” Kumar said.

“Everyone else thinks she is a ‘special child,’ but to us she is a regular child. She works hard and is very sure of what she wants. She loves watching serials on Vijay TV but during the exams, she would lock herself up in the room and study for hours. We only saw her during meal times!”