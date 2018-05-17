Home States Tamil Nadu

Meet Bhakialakshmi: Topper of Little Flower Convent School for Blind and Deaf

When S Bhuvaneshwari’s husband turned his back on her and their two daughters, she was shattered. She didn’t know how she would shoulder their responsibility singlehandedly...

Published: 17th May 2018 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

When S Bhuvaneshwari’s husband turned his back on her and their two daughters, she was shattered. She didn’t know how she would shoulder their responsibility single-handedly. She took up a job, borrowed money from her sister and did whatever she could to make ends meet and ensure that her children’s education did not suffer.

On Wednesday, she saw it all pay off when her younger daughter, S Bhakialakshmi, topped Little Flower Convent School For Blind & Deaf in the Class 12 board exams.“She was diagnosed with a hearing impairment when she was three years old,” said Bhuvaneshwari. “I accompanied her to school every day for 10 years because parents too were trained on how to help such children study. My heart swells with pride to see her do so well. I just pray that someone can help us with funding because I work as a domestic help and I cannot afford an expensive college.”

Bhakialakshmi aspires to join B Com and work in a bank. She had topped her school in Class 10 but was expecting to secure either the second or third rank in Class 12. However, she was ecstatic when she found that history had repeated itself.

“I think she has a modelling streak in her,” Bhuvaneshwari said with a laugh. “On Monday, she told me that she was going to the church but she didn’t tell me that she was going to cut her hair and thread her eyebrows after that! She said she didn’t tell me because she was scared I would not allow it. When I asked her why she did it, she said that she wanted a ‘change’ before the results were out!”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Lasting legacy of K Kamaraj

Hearing impairment doesn't stop Arthi from becoming second-ranker

Abandoned by mother at eight, Sudharson shelters hope himself

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls