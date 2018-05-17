Meet Bhakialakshmi: Topper of Little Flower Convent School for Blind and Deaf

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

When S Bhuvaneshwari’s husband turned his back on her and their two daughters, she was shattered. She didn’t know how she would shoulder their responsibility single-handedly. She took up a job, borrowed money from her sister and did whatever she could to make ends meet and ensure that her children’s education did not suffer.

On Wednesday, she saw it all pay off when her younger daughter, S Bhakialakshmi, topped Little Flower Convent School For Blind & Deaf in the Class 12 board exams.“She was diagnosed with a hearing impairment when she was three years old,” said Bhuvaneshwari. “I accompanied her to school every day for 10 years because parents too were trained on how to help such children study. My heart swells with pride to see her do so well. I just pray that someone can help us with funding because I work as a domestic help and I cannot afford an expensive college.”

Bhakialakshmi aspires to join B Com and work in a bank. She had topped her school in Class 10 but was expecting to secure either the second or third rank in Class 12. However, she was ecstatic when she found that history had repeated itself.

“I think she has a modelling streak in her,” Bhuvaneshwari said with a laugh. “On Monday, she told me that she was going to the church but she didn’t tell me that she was going to cut her hair and thread her eyebrows after that! She said she didn’t tell me because she was scared I would not allow it. When I asked her why she did it, she said that she wanted a ‘change’ before the results were out!”