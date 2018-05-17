Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu  boy who killed self over father’s alcoholism scores 1,024 in Class XII exam

Dinesh scored 194 and 148 marks in Tamil and English respectively. His scores in Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Maths were 186, 129, 173 and 194 in subjects.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: M Dinesh Nallasivan, a Class 12 student from Sankarankovil, who recently killed himself by hanging from a railway overbridge after his father refused to give up alcoholism, has scored 1024 marks (out of 1200) in the public exam. Dinesh scored 194 and 148 marks in Tamil and English respectively. His scores in Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Maths were 186, 129, 173 and 194 in subjects. Dinesh had studied at a school in Namakkal.

It may be recalled that Dinesh was found hanging from a railway overbridge at Vannarapettai on May 2. Days before his death, he had left his house from K Reddiyapatti to stay at his aunt’s house in Thoothukudi, to attend a temple festival and to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, Dinesh spoke to his father over the phone and asked him to stop his alcoholism. When the conversation ended on a bitter note, Dinesh allegedly ended his life.

