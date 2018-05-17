Tamil Nadu: Sampath Kumar IPS reinstated in service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, who was placed under suspension in 2014 over allegation of taking bribe from one of the IPL bookies, has been reinstated in service. As part of transfer orders for 30 IPS officers issued by Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi on Wednesday, Kumar has been posted as the commandant of the third battalion, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) at Veerapuram near Avadi.

Kumar’s suspension was revoked by the home department in March after a prolonged legal battle and he was not assigned any posting since then.Also, Assistant Superintendent of Police Selva Nagarathinam, who was involved in a clash between Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) cadre and the police at the party’s Red Flag rally in Thoothukudi in February, has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai. During the rally, it was said that the police had attacked the party cadre with wooden logs.