Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Sampath Kumar IPS reinstated in service

IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, who was placed under suspension in 2014 over allegation of taking bribe from one of the IPL bookies, has been reinstated in service.

Published: 17th May 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, who was placed under suspension in 2014 over allegation of taking bribe from one of the IPL bookies, has been reinstated in service. As part of transfer orders for 30 IPS officers issued by Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi on Wednesday, Kumar has been posted as the commandant of the third battalion, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) at Veerapuram near Avadi.

Kumar’s suspension was revoked by the home department in March after a prolonged legal battle and he was not assigned any posting since then.Also, Assistant Superintendent of Police Selva Nagarathinam, who was involved in a clash between  Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) cadre and the police at the party’s Red Flag rally in Thoothukudi  in February, has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai. During the rally, it was said that the police had attacked the party cadre with wooden logs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sampath Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

Tamil Nadu who killed self over dad’s alcoholism scores 1,024

Tamil Nadu Class XII results: Girl students help government schools punch above their weight

Pre University II examination.

NEET heat sparks dry spell in enrolment at Tamil Nadu's Namakkal schools

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls