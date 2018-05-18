Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sub-inspector turns bootlegger for wedding; gets suspension

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A sub-inspector of the Tamil Nadu police was suspended for smuggling liquor for a wedding party from Puducherry. The superintendent of police ordered a probe into the incident.  
The Villupuram prohibition enforcement wing, led by sub-inspector Baskar, was inspecting vehicles at Kamban Nagar on Wednesday when they came across 170 liquor bottles in a vehicle. The police seized the vehicle. 

When quizzed,  Rajkumar, a special sub-inspector in the prohibition wing at Kottakuppam, said that he was taking the contraband for his relative’s wedding party in Chennai. Rajkumar said that he travelled in the car to hoodwink the local police. He further said that he bought the liquor from Puducherry, where it is sold cheap.  Though Rajkumar  and his accomplice, Babu, were arrested, they were later released on bail. 
On Thursday, district superintendent of police S Jeyakumar suspended Rajkumar and ordered a probe. 

