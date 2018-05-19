Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man dies in police custody, probe on

A 22-year-old man, who was taken for an inquiry by Ne­­elankarai police Thursday ni­ght, died in custody in the wee hours of Friday. A ma­g­i­s­t­rate probe has been launched.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Image used for representational image.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, who was taken for an inquiry by Ne­­elankarai police Thursday ni­ght, died in custody in the wee hours of Friday. A ma­g­i­s­t­rate probe has been launched.V Anthony Raj (22), a native of Ezhil Nagar in Semme­n­c­h­erry near Perumbakkam, was fa­cing nine cases, mostly of ch­ain-snatching and theft, in Ne­elankarai, Pallavaram, Th­oraipakkam and Pazhavanthangal, said a police officer.

M C Sarangan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (South), told Express, “On Thursday night, Ne­e­lankarai police nabbed Anth­ony at his girlfriend’s house in Kannagi Nagar and took him to the station for one of the ca­ses he is involved in.”

He added that during the enquiry, Anthony felt giddy and fainted. He was rushed to a ne­­arby private hospital where the doctors declared him br­o­u­ght de­ad. “Later he was taken to the Ra­j­iv Gandhi Governme­nt General Hospital and was th­en sent to the Royapettah hospital for autopsy. Since he died in police custody, CrPC  Section 176 has been invoked and a magistrate enquiry is ordered,” G Shashank Sai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar told Express.

Police sources said cops Mu­gilan, Senthil Kumaran and Lo­ganathan, who brought him for the inquiry, were under inquiry wit­h CCTV footage from police station also being revi­ewed.It may be recalled that in September 2016,  Karthik (21), who was a suspect in a chain-snatching case, died in Kannagi Nagar police custody. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ne­­elankarai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Justice Ramalingam sworn in as fifth Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Chennai-Salem expressway hits 'green' block

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami takes pot shot at TTV Dinakaran amid Ooty flower show

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018