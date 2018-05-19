Tamil Nadu man dies in police custody, probe on

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, who was taken for an inquiry by Ne­­elankarai police Thursday ni­ght, died in custody in the wee hours of Friday. A ma­g­i­s­t­rate probe has been launched.V Anthony Raj (22), a native of Ezhil Nagar in Semme­n­c­h­erry near Perumbakkam, was fa­cing nine cases, mostly of ch­ain-snatching and theft, in Ne­elankarai, Pallavaram, Th­oraipakkam and Pazhavanthangal, said a police officer.

M C Sarangan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (South), told Express, “On Thursday night, Ne­e­lankarai police nabbed Anth­ony at his girlfriend’s house in Kannagi Nagar and took him to the station for one of the ca­ses he is involved in.”

He added that during the enquiry, Anthony felt giddy and fainted. He was rushed to a ne­­arby private hospital where the doctors declared him br­o­u­ght de­ad. “Later he was taken to the Ra­j­iv Gandhi Governme­nt General Hospital and was th­en sent to the Royapettah hospital for autopsy. Since he died in police custody, CrPC Section 176 has been invoked and a magistrate enquiry is ordered,” G Shashank Sai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar told Express.

Police sources said cops Mu­gilan, Senthil Kumaran and Lo­ganathan, who brought him for the inquiry, were under inquiry wit­h CCTV footage from police station also being revi­ewed.It may be recalled that in September 2016, Karthik (21), who was a suspect in a chain-snatching case, died in Kannagi Nagar police custody.