Jawan injures wife, kills self in Tamil Nadu

A 33-year-old BSF constable, Ranjeet Kumar, shot his wife with his service revolver and then used the weapon on himself.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 33-year-old BSF constable, Ranjeet Kumar, shot his wife with his service revolver and then used the weapon on himself. He died on the spot while the woman is undergoing treatment at Tiruchy Government Hospital.

According to sources, the incident took place after a quarrel between the couple in the evening. They were living at Subburayalu Street near Kallukuzhi.
According to the police, the woman works with the traffic police. 

The police added that the incident took soon after the arrival of Ranjeet Kumar. The couple had a huge fight and in a fit of rage, the jawan pulled out his pistol and shot his wife.

On hearing the loud bang, the neighbours rushed in and on seeing trying to break in through the main door, Ranjeet Kumar shot himsel. The shocked neighbours rushed themn to the Tiruchy GH, where he was declared brought dead. The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is said to be out of danger.
Police said that the couple hailed from Bihar. Further investigations are on.

