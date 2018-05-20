Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC enhances compensation by Rs 3 lakh in motor accident case 

The judge was dismissing an appeal from the State Transport Corporation (STC) challenging the award of Rs14.57 lakh by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal at Krishnagiri on November 6, 2015.

Published: 20th May 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act are beneficial in nature and what is required to be awarded is just and reasonable compensation, a division bench of Madras High Court has enhanced the compensation awarded in a case from Rs 14.57 lakh to Rs 17.83 lakh.

Even in the absence of appeal/cross-appeal by the claimants, this court has got power and jurisdiction to enhance the compensation, as recognised by the Supreme Court in 2004, Justices N Kirubakaran and R Pongiappan has said.

The judge was dismissing an appeal from the State Transport Corporation (STC) challenging the award of Rs14.57 lakh by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal at Krishnagiri on November 6, 2015. K Babu, who was riding a motorcycle, met with a fatal accident with the State transport bus at Krishnagiri on March 26, 2013. The local tribunal awarded Rs 14.57 lakh to the legal heirs. Aggrieved, the STC preferred the appeal.

Dismissing it, the bench directed the transport corporation to deposit the entire sum of Rs17.83 lakh with interest and costs, after deducting the amount already deposited, if any, before the tribunal, within three months.

On such deposit being made, the tribunal shall transfer the respective shares of the major claimants, as per its apportionment, to their respective bank accounts, through RTGS, within one week thereafter. The share of the minor claimant should be deposited in interest bearing fixed deposit in any one of the nationalised banks, till she attains majority, the bench said and permitted the wife to withdraw the interest accruing on the deposit once in three months.

Petition filed for month’s parole for Basha

Chennai: The daughter of S A Basha, the prime accused in the serial bomb blast case in 1998, serving life imprisonment in the local Central Prison, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking release on parole. A petition filed by Basha’s daughter Mubeena said he had served more than 20 years in prison. Now, claiming that his presence was needed to discuss an important family function, petitioner wanted prison authorities to grant a month’s parole for her father

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Jawan injures wife, kills self in Tamil Nadu

400 arrested in Tamil Nadu for protesting against International Container Transshipment Terminal

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami praises government on Cauvery, calls it a success

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex