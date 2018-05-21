Melur-Karaikudi stretch okayed in Tamil Nadu

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central and southern districts of Tamil Nadu are set to get better connectivity with other parts of the state, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to widen the crucial 46.8-km Melur-Karaikudi two-lane road into a four-lane stretch. The Rs 767.57-crore road project will open an alternative gateway to central and southern Tamil Nadu, from the northern and coastal districts via Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Karaikudi.

This means motorists from Chennai and neighbouring areas can reach Tiruchy, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram without taking the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway (45).The NHAI has floated tenders to widen the existing two-lane road from Melur (located about 26 km from Madurai) and Karaikudi into a four-lane road at the cost of Rs 767.57 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana-I on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

The 46.8-km road passes through Keeliyur, Thaniyamangalam and Pillaiyarpatti junctions, besides touching hundreds of villages. To enable two-wheeler, three-wheeler and other motorists to take ‘U’ turn without much hassle, the NHAI has proposed to provide vehicular openings at 25 locations. “This is the first time that such a high number of vehicular under passes (VUP) are proposed for any road project. For every 1.5 km to 2-km road, there will be an opening for motorists to change their direction. The road curves also will get straightened,” said official sources from NHAI.

As part of the road-widening works, two bypass roads will also be laid at Tirupattur and Pillaiyarpatti-Karaikudi section. A toll plaza to be built at Brahmanapatti, located 22 km from Melur.“A 2.4-km two-lane road to bypass the Tirupattur junction and 7.97-km road at the Pillaiyarpatti-Karaikudi section will also be built. Bids have been invited for the project. On completion of paperwork, work order will be issued to commence the project,” added the sources.

Even as the widening of the Tiruchy-Karaikudi road is completed, the proposed four-lane project is expected to create an alternative connecting road to the southern Tamil Nadu.The entire four-lane NH 45 stretch from Tambaram to Tiruchy has been witnessing a huge vehicular congestion during rush hour.

The Melur-Karaikudi NH road is expected to divert a considerable volume of traffic from NH 45 towards the East Coast Road as motorist can reach Tiruchy and Madurai via Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Karaikudi. However, the road distance between Chennai and Madurai would increase to 540 km via ECR as against 476 km via Chennai-Tiruchy NH road.

Currently, the Chennai-Mahabalipuram section of ECR has four lanes, while the stretch between Mahabalipuram and Puducherry is yet to be converted into four lanes.

The Puducherry-Cuddalore- Sirkazhi section of the ECR has two lanes and is being proposed to be widened as part of part of the Villupuram-Nagapattinam four-lane project. Sirkazhi-Mayiladuthurai-Kumabakonam stretch which has two lanes is yet to be widened.Similarly, Kumbakonam-Thanjavur section also has two lanes and its widening works are proposed under the Villupuram-Thanjavur four-lane project being carried out.In addition to this, the NHAI also plans to develop the four-lane green field project road from Thanjavur to Karaikudi via Pudukottai.

Hassle-free U-turns

To enable the two-wheeler, three-wheeler and other motorists to take ‘U’ turn without much hassle, the NHAI has proposed to provide vehicular openings at 25 locations

Rs 767.57 crore

Road project will open an alternative gateway to Central and Southern Tamil Nadu, from Northern and Coastal districts of state, via Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Sirkazhi, Mayilkaduthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Karaikudi

The project is executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana-I on Engineering, Procurement and Construction

(EPC) Model

25 locations

NHAI proposes to provide vehicular openings

Two bypass roads also to be built at Tirupattur and Pillaiyarpatti–Karaikudi section

22 km

Distance of toll plaza from Melur. Location Brahmanapatti

The NH 45 stretch from Tambaram to Tiruchy witnesses huge vehicular congestion during peak hours

Motorists can reach Tiruchy and Madurai via Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumabakonam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Karaikudi