Tamil Nadu government likely to increase funds as monuments cry for attention

R Sivakumar

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Monuments are symbols of historic and archaeological importance. They have withstood test of time and speak of history and glories of the past. There are 91 protected monuments spread over 22 districts, ranging from the dilapidated Alamparai Fort located off ECR near Chennai and the Cave temples at Vallam, to the Gangaokondacholeeswarar temple and the Thirumalai Naicker Mahal in Madurai. These historic structures need care and must be maintained well. “Monuments teach us about the glories of culture, archaeology, architecture and history. So, due care must be paid to conserve them,” stressed R

Mani, an archaeological buff and a former official of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI.)However, the sore fact is that the State government is sanctioning a paltry sum of `2 lakh per year for the State Department of Archaeology (SDA) for maintaining the structures, sources said.Fund crunch has taken a toll on the structures. The funds provided to SDA are far less than what the Centre provides for the ASI in Tamil Nadu — Rs 6 crore per year for conservation of 403 protected monuments in the State, the sources pointed out.

Even neighbouring States spend a considerable sum for the purpose.The matter was taken to the attention of the Chief Minister recently during a review meeting. A top official hoped that the government would favourably consider allocating sufficient funds. “A proposal has been prepared for better maintenance of the 91 protected monuments in the State. An allocation of `1 crore per year has been suggested for the purpose. The government will favourably consider the plea,” he told Express.

The official explained that measures like putting up fences, erecting compound walls, laying approach roads and installation of basic amenities for visitors would be taken up once the funds are provided.