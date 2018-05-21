Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government likely to increase funds as monuments cry for attention

Monuments are symbols of historic and archaeological importance. They have withstood test of time and speak of history and glories of the past.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal in Madurai | representative picture

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Monuments are symbols of historic and archaeological importance. They have withstood test of time and speak of history and glories of the past. There are 91 protected monuments spread over 22 districts, ranging from the dilapidated Alamparai Fort located off ECR near Chennai and the Cave temples at Vallam, to the Gangaokondacholeeswarar temple and the Thirumalai Naicker Mahal in Madurai. These historic structures need care and must be maintained well. “Monuments teach us about the glories of culture, archaeology, architecture and history. So, due care must be paid to conserve them,” stressed R

Mani, an archaeological buff and a former official of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI.)However, the sore fact is that the State government is sanctioning a paltry sum of `2 lakh per year for the State Department of Archaeology (SDA) for maintaining the structures, sources said.Fund crunch has taken a toll on the structures. The funds provided to SDA are far less than what the Centre provides for the ASI in Tamil Nadu  — Rs 6 crore per year for conservation of 403 protected monuments in the State, the sources pointed out.

Even neighbouring States spend a considerable sum for the purpose.The matter was taken to the attention of the Chief Minister recently during a review meeting. A top official hoped that the government would favourably consider allocating sufficient funds. “A proposal has been prepared for better maintenance of the 91 protected monuments in the State. An allocation of `1 crore per year has been suggested for the purpose. The government will favourably consider the plea,” he told Express.

The official explained that measures like putting up fences, erecting compound walls, laying approach roads and installation of basic amenities for visitors would be taken up once the funds are provided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gangaokondacholeeswarar temple Tamil Nadu government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tamil Nadu has 15,000 fewer engineering seats this year

Melur-Karaikudi stretch okayed in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Will regional parties get bigger piece of the pie?

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding