DMK revamping grassroot units in Tamil Nadu

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an eye on the next general elections, the principal opposition, DMK, has swung into action at the grassroot-level to connect with the voters.As part of the measures to strengthen the bottom of the organisation pyramid, the ball has been set in motion to revamp booth committees, one per polling station.The district secretaries were instructed by the party’s top brass to carry out revamp.

“We have been holding consultations with office-bearers of bottom-level party units on how to restructure the booth committees following instructions from our working president,” a DMK district secretary told Express.

The task of these units is considered as crucial during polls because members of the booth committees are entrusted with the job of connecting with the voters even as keeping a vigil on the polling process.

In Chennai city, each of the divisions comprises close to 20 booths. If 10 members are nominated to a committee, it will work out to a strength of 200 men working active on the ground, another leader pointed out.

As far as the numerical strength of these committees is concerned, it may vary from place to place. A uniform guideline for the restructuring will be evolved soon.“We are concentrating on strengthening the grassroot-level units. Discussions still go on regarding evolving a uniform guideline about the structure of booth committees,” Rajya Sabha member and DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi told Express.Since superstar Rajinikanth, who is yet to float a party, is currently working on establishing booth-level units, pressure mounts on DMK to move ahead of other players.

A section in the party feels revamping of units at the level of division should also be urgently carried out in order to infuse fresh blood. They pointed out many division secretaries are having a very long stint, thereby blocking the promotional avenues to youngsters. The role of the division secretaries is very crucial because they function as the bridge between the public and party. Meanwhile, DMK’s ally Congress is also working on strengthening the grassroot-level party organisation. Party’s Tamil Nadu chief S Thirunavukkarasar has been touring the district to review functioning and discuss steps to strengthen it.

‘Celebreate Karunanidhi’s birthday in grand fashion’

Chennai: Heaping praises on DMK chief M Karunanidhi, working president MK Stalin on Monday appealed to partymen to celebrate his 95th birthday on June 3 in a grand manner. In an epistle to partymen, he asked them to celebrate the birthday across the State and in all households so that his achievements could be registered in the hearts of people. He informed that a month-long celebration would be launched in Tiruvarur.