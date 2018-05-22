Tamil Nadu: Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram in October

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/ TIRUNELVELI: The Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram, which is celebrated once in 144 years, will take place in October this year. While Thamirabarani Pushkaram is usually celebrated once in 12 years during ‘Guru Peyarchi (transit of planet Jupiter from one zodiac sign to another), the Maha Pushkaram is celebrated once in 144 years. A high-level meeting, chaired by Handlooms Minister OS Manian, at the secretariat on Monday decided to make elaborate arrangements for the celebration which would take place across the river Thamirabarani. While the Maha Pushkaram is likely to take place from October 12 to 23, the schedule is yet to be officially announced by the government.

Pushkaram is an event meant for taking a holy dip in the rivers and across the country, this festival is celebrated on 12 rivers. On instructions from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, a team of ministers, led by Manian, deliberated on the basic amenities to be made for the devotees, transport facilities, security arrangements, parking facilities, etc. Information Minister Kadambur Raju, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi, HR and CE Minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Collector of Tirunelveli Sandeep Nanduri and senior officials took part in the discussions.

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli district administration has already commenced the identification of spots across the river-stretch at places such as Papanasam, Mukkudal and Kurukkuthurai where devotees are expected to gather in large numbers. The Collector convened a consultation meeting with members of various Hindu religious organisations recently. The stone mandapams and ghats located along the banks of the Thamirabarani will also be renovated.

The district administration has sent a proposal to the State government on the funds required to undertake the renovation works. During the celebrations, religious discourses, rendering of Saivaite Thirumurai (devotional hymns of Nayanars) and rituals such as Swami Theerthavari Urchavam will be performed.

Holy dip

