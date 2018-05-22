Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram in October

The Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram, which is celebrated once in 144 years, will take place in October this year. 

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/ TIRUNELVELI: The Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram, which is celebrated once in 144 years, will take place in October this year.  While Thamirabarani Pushkaram is usually celebrated once in 12 years during ‘Guru Peyarchi (transit of planet Jupiter from one zodiac sign to another), the Maha Pushkaram is celebrated once in 144 years. A high-level meeting, chaired by Handlooms Minister OS Manian, at the secretariat on Monday decided to make elaborate arrangements for the celebration which would take place across the river Thamirabarani.  While the Maha Pushkaram is likely to take place from October 12 to 23, the schedule is yet to be officially announced by the government. 

Pushkaram is an event meant for taking a holy dip in the rivers and across the country, this festival is celebrated on 12 rivers. On instructions from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, a team of ministers, led by Manian, deliberated on the basic amenities to be made for the devotees, transport facilities, security arrangements, parking facilities, etc. Information Minister Kadambur Raju, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi, HR and CE Minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Collector of Tirunelveli Sandeep Nanduri and senior officials took part in the discussions. 

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli district administration has already commenced the identification of spots across the river-stretch at places such as Papanasam, Mukkudal and Kurukkuthurai where devotees are expected to gather in large numbers. The Collector convened a consultation meeting with members of various Hindu religious organisations recently. The stone mandapams and ghats located along the banks of the Thamirabarani will also be renovated. 

The district administration has sent a proposal to the State government on the funds required to undertake the renovation works.  During the celebrations, religious discourses,  rendering of Saivaite Thirumurai (devotional hymns of Nayanars) and rituals such as Swami Theerthavari Urchavam will be performed.

Holy dip
Pushkaram is an event meant for taking a holy dip in the rivers and across the country, this festival is celebrated on 12 rivers

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram Pushkaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

DMK revamping grassroot units in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Interactive exercise over, yet no end to woes

‘Tamil Nadu not ready to lose income from fuel, liquor’, says Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures