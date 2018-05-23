Tamil Nadu class 10 SSLC results announced; 94.5 per cent students pass

Home States Tamil Nadu

Out of nearly 10 lakh students who attended SSLC exam this year, about 2.6 lakh have scored more than 400 out of 500.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam results was declared on Wednesday, morning. The pass percentage of this year is 94.5  per cent. Overall TN SSLC pass percentage rises by 0.1 per cent compared to previous year.

The results are available on http://tnresults.nic.in and students who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their scores post the result announcement.

A total of 10,01,140 students appeared for the exam this year which is a drop from last year's 10.25 lakh students who took up the exam last year. The numbers have been dropping year by year.

Out of nearly 10 lakh students who attended SSLC exam this year, about 2.6 lakh have scored more than 400 out of 500.

Sivagangai comes first in the State with 98.5 pass percentage, followed by Erode - (98.38 per cent) Virudhunagar (98.29).

96.4 per cent girls qualified for the exam and around 92.5 per cent boys cleared the exam.

Those who did not clear the tests can appear for a supplementary exam that would be held on July 28. The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted from March 16 and April 20, 2018.

