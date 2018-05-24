Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10 school board result: Sivaganga district super successful in Tamil Nadu

Erode and Virudhunagar finish second and third; girls expectedly outperform boys, with a pass percentage of 96.4 against the latter’s 92.5

Aurally challenged students of Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School, Poonamallee, celebrating after the release of Class X results | Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 10,01,140 students appeared for the Class 10 school board exams this year, of which 9,50,397 had written the exam through schools. The pass percentage of girls is 96.4, which is about four per cent higher than that of boys (92.5 percentage). Sivaganga district comes first in the State with a pass percentage of 98.5, followed by Erode (98.38 per cent) and Virudhunagar (98.26). 

On the other hand, Vellore recorded the lowest pass percentage of 88.84 followed by Villupuram (90.18).
Unsurprisingly, students from private matriculation schools recorded a 98.79 pass percentage, while government schools recorded pass percentage of 91.36 per cent and government-aided schools 94.36 per cent.

Out of nearly 10 lakh students who attended took the SSLC exam this year, 9,402  students secured 481 or above. Only 4.07 per cent of students have scored below 175 even though that’s twice as much as last year’s figure. Those who did not clear the tests can appear for a supplementary exam that would be held on July 28. The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted from March 16 and April 20, 2018.

