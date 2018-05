The Samayapuram Temple where the elephant mauled the mahout to death. (EPS | M K Ashok Kumar)

By Online Desk

TIRUCHY: A mahout was killed and two other devotees suffered injuries when the temple elephant went on a rampage near the premises of Samayapuram Temple in Tiruchy on Friday.

According to sources, Gajendran, the 50-year-old mahout, was mauled to death by Masini, the nine-year-old temple elephant. Two other devotees sustained injuries when they attempted to flee the temple.

Currently, the doors of the temple are kept shut with the elephant confined inside as a safety measure.

The temple officials are preparing to restrain the restive elephant and recover the mahout's body.