Thoothukudi firing: Quiet but not comfortable

Relatives of the missing, injured and fallen protesters thronged the government Thoothukudi hospital for a word on their loved ones | v karthikalagu

Express News Service

Streets remained deserted, commercial establishments closed on a day commandos took out flag marches amid sporadic incidents of violence. Relatives of the injured and the fallen thronged the hospital for a word on their loved ones; TNPCB finally snaps power connection to Sterlite

THOOTHUKUDI: Tension prevailed in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day, with the death toll touching 13.Sources identified the deceased as Selvasekar (30), a resident of Peikulam near Sawyerpuram. He was attacked by police near Collectorate on Tuesday. He was under treatment at Thoothukudi medical college hospital, where he died on Wednesday, said sources.

On Thursday, most shops in the coastal town, except few tea stalls, remained closed. Roads were desolate, as vehicle movement was almost nil. Only a few autos plied, while buses remained off the roads.

Residents of Sevathaiyapuram, Naduvakurichi, Puliyankadu villages, and neighbouring Sawyerpuram took out a procession towards Sawyerpuram bazaar to condemn police action. The protesters burnt the chief minister in effigy and raised anti-Modi slogans.

Later, a mob ransacked a TASMAC shop in Sawyerpuram bazaar. While a few bottles were thrown on to the roads, anti-socials decamped with costly liquor bottles, said sources.

Heavy police presence

Heavy deployment of armed police on commercial streets triggered panic among the residents. Apart from Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Transport Secretary PWC Davidar and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law), around 3,000 policemen were patrolling the streets.Besides the IG-level officers, three DIGs and 15 SPs were deployed to the town.

Banking sector takes a hit

Internet black out took a heavy toll on the banking sector, with commercial establishments, shipping agencies and other business outlets refraining from carrying out transactions. A bank official said that all banks are open in Thoothukudi, but transactions were low.Sources said that businesses that had made full digital transition were the worst hit as Internet black out meant RTGS and NEFT transactions were put on hold. Sources in the ATM maintenance agencies said that cash loading had been stopped until further orders.Meanwhile, cashless ATM kiosks added to the woes of the Thoothukudi residents. Almost all the ATMs in the town were out of cash.

Autopsy conducted

Postmortem examination was performed at the government Thoothukudi hospital on six bodies on Wednesday and Thursday combined. The autopsy was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate. The entire operation was video recorded.

65 protesters out on bail

As many as 65 protesters, kept under illegal detention at Vallanadu Shooting Range, were released on bail on Thursday. The police have so far arrested 68 persons and First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against 64, including politicians.On Tuesday, 95 people were detained for rioting and were detained at the police shooting range in Vallanadu.Following pressure, the police released 30 people and registered FIRs against the remaining 65. The judicial magistrate had remanded them.

Meanwhile, district judge Charuhasini released them on bail on Thursday.

Politicians flanked by their supporters visited the gunfire victims at Thoothukudi medical college hospital and consoled them and their families.The South police had also booked 64 persons under IPC sections 143, 153 B and 188 for violating the prohibitory orders.

NHRC moved for CBI probe

The National Union of Backward Classes, SCs, STs Minorities (NUBC) petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a CBI inquiry into the police firing in Thoothukudi.

The NUBC sought the Commission to take up inquiry on its own or order a CBI inquiry to probe.

OUTFITS TAKE TO STREETS IN CHENNAI

Chennai: Nearly 500 cadres of various Tamil outfits were arrested here on Thursday evening when they marched towards the Secretariat to lay siege to it. Above 500 cadres of various outfits, including Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tamil Desiya Munnani, Tamizhar Kalai Ilakkiya Panpattu Peravai and others, gathered near Kalaivanar Arangam under the leadership of T Velmurugan

CM knew about it, CLAIMS TTV

Thoothukudi: AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran claimed that the chief minister was aware of the firing as he held the Home Ministry portfolio as well. The RK Nagar MLA visited the injured at the government Thoothukudi hospital here on Thursday and consoled the kin of the fallen. Speaking to reporters, TTV said, “The police mercilessly assaulted the protesters. They were not even treated as humans. The government has done a great mistake.”

Politicos booked

Thoothukudi: Cases were registered against various political leaders for visiting the government Thoothukudi hospital in violation of the prohibitory orders. DMK working president M K Stalin, MDMK leader Vaiko, MNM president Kamal Haasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader S Thirunavukkarasar, TMC leader G K Vasan were among booked by the police for violating the order.

Stalin enacting drama: CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged that MK Stalin had enacted a drama at Fort St George to make the headlines. Explaining what happened during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the State Assembly, the CM said that at 11, he, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Stalin and Congress legislature party leader KR Ramasamy were present. After sometime, Stalin left the BAC meeting suddenly