Japan International Cooperation Agency’s Rs 1.6,000 crore booster shot to Tamil Nadu’s hospitals

The delegation also enumerated the State’s health schemes and insurance policy to JICA officials. 

Published: 27th May 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will contribute Rs 1634 crore in the form of infrastructure, medical instruments and manpower to improve government hospitals in the cities in Tamil Nadu, a Health Department release said.JICA officials have also extended an invitation to State healthcare personnel for an exposure visit,  through the Health minister C Vijaya Baskar, who was in Japan recently. 

The minister, who was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Health System Project director, Uma Maheshwari and Managing director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, P Umanath, undertook an official tour of medical facilities in Japan. They visited super-speciality clinics and emergency rooms in Japanese hospitals. 

The minister who also interacted with industrialists in Japan invited them to set up medical instrument factories in the State. 

