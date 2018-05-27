Japan International Cooperation Agency’s Rs 1.6,000 crore booster shot to Tamil Nadu’s hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will contribute Rs 1634 crore in the form of infrastructure, medical instruments and manpower to improve government hospitals in the cities in Tamil Nadu, a Health Department release said.JICA officials have also extended an invitation to State healthcare personnel for an exposure visit, through the Health minister C Vijaya Baskar, who was in Japan recently.

The minister, who was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Health System Project director, Uma Maheshwari and Managing director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, P Umanath, undertook an official tour of medical facilities in Japan. They visited super-speciality clinics and emergency rooms in Japanese hospitals.

The delegation also enumerated the State’s health schemes and insurance policy to JICA officials.

The minister who also interacted with industrialists in Japan invited them to set up medical instrument factories in the State.