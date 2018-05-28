Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre told to notify Cauvery scheme ahead of monsoon

10 days after apex court’s nod to scheme, State government takes up matter with Union ministry.

Published: 28th May 2018 03:45 AM

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ten days have passed after the Supreme Court gave its approval for the scheme on Cauvery dispute submitted by the Centre,  but there is no official word about the notification in the Union Gazette, which is the first step towards implementing the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as modified by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, while disposing of all applications regarding Cauvery dispute on May 18, directed the Centre to notify the scheme before the onset of impending monsoon - i.e., south-west monsoon which normally begins on June 1. Since the exact date of onset of the monsoon may vary by a few days, the Centre should notify the scheme at least by the first week of June.

Asked about the silence on notifying the Cauvery scheme with the monsoon just round the corner, a top Tamil Nadu government official said, “We are taking up the issue with the Centre for expeditious notification of the scheme.”

When asked about the delay in notifying the scheme as directed by the Supreme Court, Union Water Resources Secretary UP Singh told Express, “There is no delay in doing that. We have to follow certain procedures for that. All I can say is that it will be notified shortly, but I cannot specify the date.”
Only after the notification of the scheme, the appointment of members for the Cauvery Water Management Authority would be made.

While approving the Cauvery scheme on May 18, the Supreme Court said “The Centre has given an assurance that the draft scheme will be taken to its logical end in accordance with law, with utmost dispatch. We hope and trust that the draft scheme is notified in the official gazette and given effect to with promptitude before the onset of the impending monsoon.”

Opposition parties have already expressed their apprehensions over the Cauvery scheme approved by the court. However, a section of farmers associations have urged the Centre to notify this scheme on time and ensure release of water for Tamil Nadu.  

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, a couple of days ahead of assuming office, said there was water scarcity in Karnataka and the State was not in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu.

