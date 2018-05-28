Home States Tamil Nadu

Few takers for PG medical seats under management quota in Tamil  Nadu

Over one-third of the unfilled PG medical seats under management quota in the deemed medical universities are in Tamil  Nadu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over one-third of the unfilled PG medical seats under management quota in the deemed medical universities are in Tamil  Nadu. The Medical Council Committee, functioning under the Union Health Ministry’s Directorate General of Health Services, has surrendered over  150 PG medical degree and diploma seats to various private medical universities in Tamil Nadu. The committee usually conducts the single-window admission counselling for all management seats of PG medical courses in deemed universities across the country.

Even after a mop-up round of counselling, over 450 seats across the country remained unfilled and over 150 were in Tamil Nadu. The private universities are now free to admit students on their own, before the deadline of May 31.

“Non-clinical PG seats were not filled even after the mop-up round (of the counselling). Because there is no scope in these courses,” a Directorate General of Health Services official told Express.“Also across  India, over 200 non-resident Indian (NRI) seats were not filled. This is because of the huge fee that the private medical colleges charge. Per annum, Rs 40 lakh fee is collected for each NRI seat and many cannot afford it. These colleges should reduce the fee,” the official added. The official said that the percentile was further reduced, but still, there were no takers for many of the courses.

