Sterlite protest: Tamil Nadu Governor meets Thoothukudi victims' family 

The Governor, visited injured people at the Government Hospital, enquired about their health condition and treatment provided to them by the doctors.

Published: 29th May 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By UNI

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday visited the family of a firing victim and consoled them in Thoothukudi.

Purohit, accompanied by District Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha, visited the family of firing victim Selvasekhar (42) at Peikulam village near Sawyerpuram, here and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The Governor, later visited injured people at the Government Hospital, enquired about their health condition and treatment provided to them by the doctors.

He also wished them for speedy recovery. Police made tight security arrangements in this port town in view of governor's visit.

Thirteen people, including two women, were killed in police firing and 102 people injured during the clashes between anti-Sterlite protesters and police as well as in firing, on May 22 and 23 here.

