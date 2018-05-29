Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Schools pick Right to Education Act lots without displaying list of applicants

Schools across the State on Monday picked lots from the list of applicants who applied under the Right to Education Act (RTE).

Published: 29th May 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools across the State on Monday picked lots from the list of applicants who applied under the Right to Education Act (RTE). However, many schools have picked these students without displaying the list of all applicants on the notice board on Friday last, as mandated by the government.Over 1.28 lakh children have applied for admissions for 2018-19 under the Right to Education Act. 

According to TN RTE rules, 25 per cent of the total seats in private schools are reserved for students belonging to economically weaker sections (families with an annual income of less than `2 lakh) and disadvantaged groups (SC/ST/BC/MBC). The students will be admitted in entry-level grades, namely, LKG or class 1. 

The schools in which the students are applying for RTE admissions should be within one km from their residence. The list of applications accepted and rejected should be mentioned with reasons on the notice boards of the schools concerned before 5 pm on May 25 . However, when Express visited 10 schools in Chennai, none had displayed the list of applicants on Friday. “We didn’t expect such large numbers of applications. Sorting took much longer than expected,” said the principal of a popular school in the heart of the city. 

But many of these schools picked the list of applicants that would get admitted through the RTE Act on Monday. By not displaying the list of all eligible applicants before lot-picking, the schools eliminate a fair chance at the admission.D Manoharan, Chief Education Officer, Chennai, told Express on Monday that lot-picking of applicants went smoothly all over the city. “Education officers were deployed to all schools to ensure that the process was fair,” he said. 

No fair chance
By not displaying the list Of all eligible applicants before lot-picking, the schools eliminate a fair chance at the admission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Right to Education Act RTE Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao