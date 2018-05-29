Tamil Nadu: Schools pick Right to Education Act lots without displaying list of applicants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools across the State on Monday picked lots from the list of applicants who applied under the Right to Education Act (RTE). However, many schools have picked these students without displaying the list of all applicants on the notice board on Friday last, as mandated by the government.Over 1.28 lakh children have applied for admissions for 2018-19 under the Right to Education Act.

According to TN RTE rules, 25 per cent of the total seats in private schools are reserved for students belonging to economically weaker sections (families with an annual income of less than `2 lakh) and disadvantaged groups (SC/ST/BC/MBC). The students will be admitted in entry-level grades, namely, LKG or class 1.

The schools in which the students are applying for RTE admissions should be within one km from their residence. The list of applications accepted and rejected should be mentioned with reasons on the notice boards of the schools concerned before 5 pm on May 25 . However, when Express visited 10 schools in Chennai, none had displayed the list of applicants on Friday. “We didn’t expect such large numbers of applications. Sorting took much longer than expected,” said the principal of a popular school in the heart of the city.

But many of these schools picked the list of applicants that would get admitted through the RTE Act on Monday. By not displaying the list of all eligible applicants before lot-picking, the schools eliminate a fair chance at the admission.D Manoharan, Chief Education Officer, Chennai, told Express on Monday that lot-picking of applicants went smoothly all over the city. “Education officers were deployed to all schools to ensure that the process was fair,” he said.

