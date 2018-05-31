Tamil Nadu government schools to have biometric attendance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government schools in Tamil Nadu will have biometric attendance system for teachers from the coming academic year, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

“Biometric attendance for teachers working in government schools will be implemented at a cost of `9 crore as per the Chief Minister’s orders,” Minister for school education KA Sengottaiyan said while replying to a debate on the demands for grants for his department.

It may be noted that biometric attendance system was introduced in select schools in Perambalur district on a pilot basis.

Secretary for school education Pradeep Yadav said the biometric system for teachers is to be implemented in high and higher secondary schools in the coming academic year.

“The biometric attendance system will be introduced in high and higher secondary schools in the coming academic year,” he told Express. Elementary and middle schools will have the facility from the successive academic year.

Another official said the new system will help ensure that teachers are regular to schools. Proxy attendance could be prevented.

Impart scheme for dropouts

Sengottaiayan said the scheme– Impart– aimed at attracting dropouts to get back to schools will be extended to the entire State from the coming academic year at a cost of `1.28 crore. He claimed that it was the first ever scheme in the country.

The project is being currently implemented in Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts on a pilot basis.

A slew of measures to improve public libraries were also part of the announcements made by the minister.

He said the Connemara library located in Chennai, will be renovated with air-conditioning facility so that the old buildings and rare books and documents could be protected. The allocation for the renovation works is Rs 1.50 crore.

With an outlay of an equal amount of money, three libraries in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Tirupur will be converted into model libraries with all modern facilities for readers.

A special section with several features for the visually impaired will be created in all district libraries at a cost of Rs 96 lakh.Wi-Fi will be established in certain libraries in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore in order to attract more readers.