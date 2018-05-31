Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government schools to have biometric attendance

The system for teachers to be implemented in high, higher secondary schools in the coming academic year.

Published: 31st May 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government schools in Tamil Nadu will have biometric attendance system for teachers from the coming academic year, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.
“Biometric attendance for teachers working in government schools will be implemented at a cost of `9 crore as per the Chief Minister’s orders,” Minister for school education KA Sengottaiyan said while replying to a debate on the demands for grants for his department.
It may be noted that biometric attendance system was introduced in select schools in Perambalur district on a pilot basis.

Secretary for school education Pradeep Yadav said the biometric system for teachers is to be implemented in high and higher secondary schools in the coming academic year.
“The biometric attendance system will be introduced in high and higher secondary schools in the coming academic year,” he told Express. Elementary and middle schools will have the facility from the successive academic year.

Another official said the new system will help ensure that teachers are regular to schools. Proxy attendance could be prevented.

Impart scheme for dropouts
Sengottaiayan said the scheme– Impart– aimed at attracting dropouts to get back to schools will be extended to the entire State from the coming academic year at a cost of `1.28 crore. He claimed that it was the first ever scheme in the country.

The project is being currently implemented in Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts on a pilot basis.

A slew of measures to improve public libraries were also part of the announcements made by the minister.
He said the Connemara library located in Chennai, will be renovated with air-conditioning facility so that the old buildings and rare books and documents could be protected. The allocation for the renovation works is Rs 1.50 crore.

With an outlay of an equal amount of money, three libraries in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Tirupur will be converted into model libraries with all modern facilities for readers.
A special section with several features for the visually impaired will be created in all district libraries at a cost of Rs 96 lakh.Wi-Fi will be established in certain libraries in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore in order to attract more readers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
biometric attendance Government schools Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon