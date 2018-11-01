Home States Tamil Nadu

Do-or-die battle for AIADMK, DMK too under pressure

Political analysts are divided on what by-elections to the 20 assembly constituencies would have to offer.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right) | File Photos

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political analysts are divided on what by-elections to the 20 assembly constituencies would have to offer. Asked if the by-polls would change the political climate in Tamil Nadu, Raveenthran Thuraisamy said, “Bypolls are not the parameter to assess the voting pattern of the whole of Tamil Nadu. The ruling party will throw its full weight behind candidates to win the polls as it is their do-or-die moment.”

On whether the anti-incumbency mood against the present government would have a negative impact on the winning prospects of the AIADMK, Thuraisamy said, “The anti-incumbency votes would be divided. Part of such votes would go to DMK and the rest would go to disqualified MLAs. So, the ruling party has to depend on its traditional vote bank as well as the welfare schemes. But all these permutations and combinations may work out only if the by-elections are held in time.”

Thuraisamy added that the bypoll results would show that the AMMK candidates would take away a considerable anti-incumbency votes that would have otherwise gone to the DMK. The DMK and AMMK together would make a strong alliance but as that will not happen, the advantage goes to the ruling party.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam is sceptical if the by-elections will even be held in time. “Most probably, the by-elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls. The prospect of winning for the ruling party is very low this time while DMK and AMMK will share the seats among them. Even if the AMMK candidates win a few seats and finish as runners up in the rest, it will give a big advantage to TTV Dhinakaran in taking over the AIADMK. Further, Dhinakaran may get the cooker symbol from the Election Commission for the by-polls and the Lok Sabha polls, which will help him retain that symbol for five years,” he said.

“It will be an opportunity for DMK president MK Stalin to establish that the defeat faced by DMK in RK Nagar by-election was only a blip,” Shyam added, pointing out that the DMK’s ally, Congress, had already demanded it be allotted the same seats, of the 20, that it contested in 2016. “If there is a give and take, the DMK can register a significant victory in the by-elections,” he said.

AMMK to benefit?

By-election would likely see the AMMK candidates would take away a considerable percentage of anti-incumbency votes that would have otherwise gone to the DMK

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu bypolls DMK AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp