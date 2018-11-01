Two-hour clamp on bursting crackers: Is it enforceable in Tamil Nadu?

Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has to enforce the verdict of the Supreme Court by implementing the two-hour cracker schedule on more than five crore people during Deepavali on November 6.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has to enforce the verdict of the Supreme Court by implementing the two-hour cracker schedule on more than five crore people during Deepavali on November 6. But, is it feasible?
Bureaucrats say the clamp on firing of crackers during the festival could be implemented by cracking down on those who violate the apex court order for creating public nuisance. The question remains who will monitor the two-hour deadline.

A former director-general of Police Bhola Nath says that the onus is on policemen to enforce the two-hour clamp. The State government has been given flexibility on implementing the order and it has to be implemented or officials will face contempt of court, he says.

ALSO READ: Southern states can pick their two hours for firecrackers: SC

On Wednesday the Supreme Court said that in Tamil Nadu crackers can be burst between 4 am and 5 am, and 9 pm and 10 pm. However, the government will take a decision on the timings on Thursday.The Tamil Nadu Fireworks & Amorces Manufacturers Association president A Asaithambi told Express the biggest challenge will be who will implement the Supreme Court order. Is there enough police personnel to implement the order and how rules will be framed for implementation.

A trader, on condition of anonymity, said the order has opened a can of worms as it will further result in corruption. People of a locality will pay police who will tend to look other way and the crackers will continue to be burst.

A former bureaucrat M G Deivasahayam said the Supreme Court order is a good one, but to get it implemented is a challenge. Although it will create a psychological impact, the order will fade away as it has happened in the use of loudspeakers at night, he said. Secondly, the court is yet to come up with the formulations of green cracker. “What is green cracker,” he wondered.

Harms of celebration
* Scientists are focusing on aluminium, barium and chromium and trying to replace them with less toxic components
*Aluminium is used as fuel in fireworks to give white sparkle and it may cause skin problems
*Barium salt, which is used only to give attractive green colour, emits poisonous gas causing respiratory problems and has been banned by the court

