Grand Naine banana from Tamil Nadu's Theni district on its way to European countries

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Grand Naine, a variety of large size banana produced using scientific-technological interventions in Theni district, is on its way to European countries now. This attempt is the first of its kind from India to Europe for banana crop. It paves way for opening up professional banana export from Tamil Nadu and explores the business opportunities for India grown banana varieties like Grand Naine, Red banana, Ney Poovan and Nendran to European continent.

Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu and Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi flagged off the first shipment for Port of Trieste, Italy from Coimbatore, through video-conferencing in Chennai.

‘Vazhai’ AP Karuppaiah, president, Tamil Nadu Banana Growers Federation, who is engaged in producing Grand Naine variety, told Express: “Grand Naine variety is being produced in around 12,000 hectares in the districts of Theni, Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris and Coimbatore. Of the total production, Theni district alone produces in 8,000 hectares because the environment is conducive for this variety in Cumbum valley.” He said per month, banana growers in Theni could send two and half lakh tonnes of Grand Naine banana to European countries. “If those countries are okay with this consignment being sent, we will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for export."

Grand Naine banana

“Prior to 2009, we cultivated different varieties of banana using traditional methods. Later, we changed our cultivation methods, including drip irrigation and fertigation as suggested by agriculture department. Gradually, we started exporting our banana varieties to middle-east countries, including Saudi Arabia. Now, we have started exporting Grand Naine variety to Europe."

“Ten years ago, we got only Rs 50,000 per acre as profit. Now, we are getting Rs three lakh per acre. Production wise also we have improved a lot. We produce 100 tonne per hectare. Now works on setting up an integrated world-class pack-house comprising ripening chamber and cold storage at Chinnamanur in Theni district at a cost of Rs 10 crore is about to commence, This is being done in association with Union Commerce Ministry,” he said.

Karuppaiah said with financial support by Port of Trieste, Italy, a unique post harvest handling system called Cableway Conveyor was erected at Gudalur in Theni district to reduce the post harvest loss in handling banana bunches from the farm to pack-house and also avoid human handling and physical drudgery. Using this, banana bunches were harvested and transported by the conveyor to farm laid pack-house and about 400 kg of samples were sent by air shipment to University of Udine, Italy, on an experimental basis and positive results were got of superior shelf life compared to conventional harvest.