Man dies of swine flu, toll at Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital GRH touches 5

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 44-year-old man from Sundararajanpatti in Madurai died of swine flu at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Thursday morning, taking the swine flu death toll at the hospital to five.

The hospital said, Mandiramoorthi (44) from Sundararajanpatti was admitted at the quarantine swine flu ward at GRH on Wednesday and was later tested positive for H1N1 virus.

After developing complications during treatment, he breathed his last on Thursday morning, raising the swine flu death toll at the hospital to five.

Three persons S Suseela (55) of Kulamangalam in Madurai, Ponnamal and V Jeeva (23) from Jaihindpuram who delivered a baby a few days ago have been shifted to the general ward, after being treated for swine flu for nearly a fortnight. At present, seven persons are being treated at the swine flu ward of whom P Sundari (26) of Karumbalai who is seven months pregnant has been tested positive for the virus infection.

Elderly woman kills self after brother infected with H1N1 virus

Chennai: A 60-year-old woman allegedly killed self after coming to know that her brother was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday evening. Seethapathy (65) was living at Nallathambi Salai at Pallavaram with his sister Sumathi (60). A week ago Seethapathy was affected by swine flu. Sumathi was worried as doctors told her that his situation was critical. On Wednesday, she returned home and set herself afire.