Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government fixes 6 to 7 am and 7 to 8 pm time slots for bursting crackers on Diwali

The State government fixed 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm as slots for bursting crackers on Deepavali day. An advisory was issued not to burst high-decibel serial crackers.

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would study the air quality seven days before and after the festival in all the corporation limits. (FIle photo |EPS)

By T Muruganantham 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government Friday said people would be allowed to burst firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on Deepavali day (November 6), in line with the Supreme Court directive.

The SC, last week, ruled that across the country, people can burst crackers only for two hours between 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., to reduce the air pollution caused by crackers. However, Tamil Nadu government has sought permission for allowing the public to burst crackers for four hours. However, the SC rejected this request and said the State government could fix flexible slots for one hour in the morning and an hour in the evening.  

An official release here said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would monitor the quality of air in all municipal corporations from one week ahead of Deepavali and one week after Deepavali.

Stating that it is the duty of everyone to safeguard the environment, the government suggested that the public could burst crackers with lesser noise and which have lesser polluting possibilities. Welfare associations could take efforts to assemble the public at a common place to burst crackers. 

The government has also suggested that public could avoid bursting serial crackers which raise higher noise. Bursting crackers can be avoided near hospitals, near hutments, places of worship and wherever calm and peace is maintained.

TNFRS all geared up

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department has geared itself to meet Deepavali which is four days away. About 85 fire safety vehicles and water tanks have been stationed at 38 stations in the city, said a department officer. Shops that were given licence to sell crackers have been requested to implement safety measures such as having buckets of sand and displaying no smoking boards. Flying squad will be moving around the city during the festival days, said the officer. This comes after 32 fire accidents were recorded in Chennai during Deepavali last year.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
firecrackers Diwali firecrackers timeslot Tamil Nadu firecrackers bursting Deepavali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp