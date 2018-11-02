Tamil Nadu government fixes 6 to 7 am and 7 to 8 pm time slots for bursting crackers on Diwali

T Muruganantham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government Friday said people would be allowed to burst firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on Deepavali day (November 6), in line with the Supreme Court directive.

The SC, last week, ruled that across the country, people can burst crackers only for two hours between 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., to reduce the air pollution caused by crackers. However, Tamil Nadu government has sought permission for allowing the public to burst crackers for four hours. However, the SC rejected this request and said the State government could fix flexible slots for one hour in the morning and an hour in the evening.

An official release here said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would monitor the quality of air in all municipal corporations from one week ahead of Deepavali and one week after Deepavali.

Stating that it is the duty of everyone to safeguard the environment, the government suggested that the public could burst crackers with lesser noise and which have lesser polluting possibilities. Welfare associations could take efforts to assemble the public at a common place to burst crackers.

The government has also suggested that public could avoid bursting serial crackers which raise higher noise. Bursting crackers can be avoided near hospitals, near hutments, places of worship and wherever calm and peace is maintained.

TNFRS all geared up

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department has geared itself to meet Deepavali which is four days away. About 85 fire safety vehicles and water tanks have been stationed at 38 stations in the city, said a department officer. Shops that were given licence to sell crackers have been requested to implement safety measures such as having buckets of sand and displaying no smoking boards. Flying squad will be moving around the city during the festival days, said the officer. This comes after 32 fire accidents were recorded in Chennai during Deepavali last year.