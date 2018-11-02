Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu human rights body seeks flight passenger list in Lois Sofia case

Sofia, a 22-year-old research scholar, was detained for allegedly shouting slogans in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was on board the same flight.

Published: 02nd November 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

S Lois Sofia, who raised anti-BJP slogan in the flight. | File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Director of Airports Authority of India, Thoothukudi, to produce the list of passengers who travelled from Chennai to Thoothukudi in the Indigo Airlines flight on September 3 in which Lois Sofia was on board. 

Sofia, a 22-year-old research scholar, was detained for allegedly shouting slogans in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was on board the same flight. Following the incident, Sofia’s father, AA Samy, approached the rights body to seek action against Tamilisai for allegedly harassing his daughter.

The passenger details of the flight and the CCTV footage in the airport from 11 am to 2pm on the day of the incident should be produced on or before November 20, the commission said. It also ordered the Inspector of Police, Pudukottai police station, to produce CCTV footage maintained at the police station from 12 noon to 8 pm on the same day, before November 20. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lois Sofia Tamilisai Soundararajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp