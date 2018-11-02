Tamil Nadu human rights body seeks flight passenger list in Lois Sofia case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Director of Airports Authority of India, Thoothukudi, to produce the list of passengers who travelled from Chennai to Thoothukudi in the Indigo Airlines flight on September 3 in which Lois Sofia was on board.

Sofia, a 22-year-old research scholar, was detained for allegedly shouting slogans in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was on board the same flight. Following the incident, Sofia’s father, AA Samy, approached the rights body to seek action against Tamilisai for allegedly harassing his daughter.

The passenger details of the flight and the CCTV footage in the airport from 11 am to 2pm on the day of the incident should be produced on or before November 20, the commission said. It also ordered the Inspector of Police, Pudukottai police station, to produce CCTV footage maintained at the police station from 12 noon to 8 pm on the same day, before November 20.