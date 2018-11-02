WATCH | Vijay's 'Nanban' style idea helps two youths save 80-year-old woman's life in Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

There is one particular scene in Vijay-starrer 'Nanban' (2012) where Jiiva's father is facing a life-threatening condition and due to the delay in the arrival of an ambulance, Vijay comes up with an idea to take Jiiva's father to a hospital in a scooty. With the help of Ileana, Vijay drives the scooty right into the hospital and gets Jiiva's father admitted. Vijay's timely action helps save Jiiva's father and earns appreciation from the doctor and his friends.

Two youths in Tamil Nadu took inspiration from the filmy sequence and ended up saving the life of an old woman in a similar fashion.

Naban real # pattti reall pic.twitter.com/CtbVoIyOoA — Abinaya chinnadurai (@abianandhi05) October 31, 2018

According to the reports from Behindwoods the incident occurred at Kasankulam near Pattukottai in Tanjore district.

Chinnaponnu, an 80-year-old woman slipped and fell into the Shiva temple pond in Kasaankulam. Many devotees present at the time of the incident thought that the old woman was dead and failed to react and ended up watching the woman drown.

But some youths jumped into the pond and rescued Chinnaponnu from drowning. Two of the youngsters without any second thought immediately took the injured old woman on their bike and road down to the nearby hospital and ended up saving the life of the old lady.