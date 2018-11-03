Home States Tamil Nadu

Dry or wet diwali for TN? Here's what the Tamil Nadu Weatherman is predicting

Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman has come up with weather updates one can expect on the day of Diwali in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 03rd November 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Rain

Motorists braving the heavy downpour that hit Chennai on October 31, 2018. (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By Online Desk

In a Facebook post, the Tamil Nadu Weatherman predicted dry weather in the coming days with the possibility of sudden showers in isolated places in the state.

His Facebook post reads, "Dry weather to continue for next few days except isolated sudden showers like today morning ones which is common during monsoon. Dry Diwali on cards not only for Chennai it will be dry in most parts of Tamil Nadu."

He further added, "Nothing major seen in weather front in the coming days. I hope many would be saddened that the strong spinning thing which was crashing into Pondy on Diwali is not seen anymore and as expected it is expected to go to Sri Lanka as a weak one."

On the current weather situation in Southern Tamil Nadu, he had this to say: " Semma (heavy) rains are happening even now in South TN particularly in Tirunelveli ghat areas and Thoothukudi. It is the first 200 mm (red alert) rains recorded in this monsoon with Manimuthar Dam in Tirunelveli recording massive 286 mm rainfall."

Officials from the met department also echoed similar views.

“Currently, the rainfall activity has shifted to southern districts and delta region, which are getting heavy rain as the trough of low pressure formed over southwest Bay of Bengal has now become less marked and moved from the Comorin area to Lakshadweep,” the met department said.

They predicted a low-pressure area developing over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 6. Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday showed that Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts received heavy rainfall. 

(With inputs from ENS)

Comments(1)

  • Betty
    It's better not to get carried away by independent characters who mislead people with such forecasts.
    26 days ago reply
