Madras HC slams Centre for monthly wage revision delay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Irked over the inordinate delay on the part of the successive Central governments in re-fixing the monthly wages under the Employees Compensation Act and notify them regularly, the Madras High Court has directed the Union government to submit the reasons. The government has not made any revision in the monthly wages, as per Sec. 4 (1-B) of the Employee’s Compensation Act, 1923 after 2010 when it was fixed at Rs 8,000.

The matter relates to an appeal filed by the family members of Vigneswaran, who while working as a welder in Pacifica Chennai Project Infrastructure Company Private Limited in Ahmedabad, died. They challenged the award of Rs 8.95 lakh on July 26, 2016 by the Deputy Commissioner of Labour-II, Chennai by fixing the monthly income as Rs 8, 000.

When the matter came up on Friday, Justice N Kirubakaran observed that successive governments have failed. The so-called champions of labourers have also failed. But this court cannot fail to protect the interest of 40 crore workmen. The failure is with regard to revision/enhancement of maximum wages from Rs 8, 000/- fixed in 2010.

The non-revision of the minimum wages, even after eight years, would affect more than 40 crore employees of the country, due to the increase in the cost of living. Instead of concentrating on major issues like revision of monthly wages, the so-called champions of workmen are concentrating on petty issues and indulging in militant trade unionism affecting the industrial growth of the nation, the judge said and enhanced the compensation from Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh.

Matter to be heard on Dec 3

The judge also impleaded the secretaries of the Labour departments of the Centre and the State as party-respondents in the case and directed them to answer a set of questions. The matter will be heard again on December 3