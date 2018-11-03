Proposed Neutrino project in Tamil Nadu's Theni hits another green hurdle

Home States Tamil Nadu

The National Green Tribunal stayed the upcoming neutrino project at Theni. However, it refused to stay the environmental clearance.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered that India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project proposed in Bodi West Hills in Theni district cannot be implemented till the approval of National Board for Wildlife is obtained as the project site is in the ecologically-sensitive Western Ghats and is at a distance of 4.9km from the Mathikettan Shola National Park in Idukki. The Kasturirangan panel recommendations shall be made applicable.

However, it refused to grant stay on environmental clearance earlier this year by Union Ministry for Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and upheld the contention of Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) to appraise the project at Central level under category B2 item 8 (a) (building and construction project) of EIA Notification — a morale  booster for INO scientists. 

An INO scientist said there is that INO will have a profound impact on the nation’s science and would mark a homecoming for India’s particle physicists, who over the decades dispersed overseas.

However, the ambitious project is riddled with environmental issues, slew of court cases and protests. The NGT verdict is unlikely to change the status quo on the ground as it will be challenged. Petitioner G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal told Express that the order will be challenged in SC. 

State will not act until general elections  in 2019

INO project can’t move an inch without the support of TN govt, sources told Express. They said the National Board for Wildlife cannot give clearance without getting a positive feedback from State Wildlife Board. Sources said the State will not take any decision until the end of general elections

