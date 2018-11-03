Home States Tamil Nadu

Small bird hits super fast train, snaps electricity, leads to one-hour delay near Tiruchy

Bird-hit incidents resulting in emergency landing of flights and cancellation are common in the aviation sector.

Published: 03rd November 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

birdhitsplane

Bird-hit incidents resulting in emergency landing of flights and cancellation are common in the aviation sector.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Bird-hit incidents resulting in emergency landing of flights and cancellation are common in the aviation sector. Ever heard of a small bird hitting a train to a standstill? It happened on Friday, when an express train in Tiruchy division was stranded for more than an hour. According to officials,  the Coimbatore — Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express (Train No 12084) was stopped at Mutharasanallur railway station near Tiruchy after a bird hit the pantograph — the apparatus mounted on the roof that transmits power from the overhead line to the engine — and got entangled there.  

Officials in the station conveyed the information to authorities in Tiruchy and the power was cut for some time to ensure safety. A technical team from Tiruchy reached Mutharasanallur and inspected the pantograph and the engine of the train after removing the carcass of the bird. 

“The engine didn’t face any issues. Power got disconnected as the bird was entangled in the pantograph. After stopping the power, we removed the carcass and the train left on its onward journey around 12: 19 pm, a delay of about 1 hour 30 minutes,” said sources. The train left Coimbatore at 7:10 am and  reached Mutharasanallur at 10:50 am. 

Several passengers were curious to know why the train had stopped in a small station for so long. Rumours spread that it was a peacock that stopped the train. Railways dismissed these rumours and confirmed that it was only small bird and it’s a very rare accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bird hits plane

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp