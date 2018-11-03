Sub-collector orders to remove iron fencing around Eswaran temple in Alagumalai

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Following a strong backlash from Dalits and left-wing cadres, Tirupur sub-collector Shravan Kumar has instructed the revenue department officials to remove the iron fencing erected around Eswaran Temple in Alagumalai.

The iron-fence erected by the functionaries of the ruling party on October 15 blocked Dalits from using the free pathway that lead to their houses.

It is said that the Dalits residing in the locality for over 200 years had been using the path owned by the revenue department. Just by claiming the place belong to the HR&CE department, the area was fenced. Tirupur sub-collector Shravan Kumar confirmed to Express that the iron fencing would be removed.

But, the official did not provide further details as he said he could discourse only after making some proceedings by the lines.

The issue was raised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) intimidating that the cadres may remove the iron fencing all by themselves if the district administration fails to do so. A timebound until Sunday was issued by the cadres while petitioning the sub-collector.

CPI(M) district secretary S Muthukannan said they would organise a campaign to remove the iron fencing by Sunday. Sources in district collectorate said that the sub-collector has planned for a peace talk between the villagers, petitioners and the ruling party on Friday evening.

The iron fencing has been erected on October 15 in the presence of HR&CE officials and police personnel. K Samydurai, a resident said the road that passes between the Eswaran temple is the only source of the way to reach the destination on time.

But, Samydurai said the villagers had to take a long walk around the temple with the path getting blocked by the iron fence. Even, the school goers had to walk miles to reach their institutions by this issue. Samydurai came out that the sudden decision to block the pathway is nothing but the castiest issue and untouchability. C Nandhagopal, district secretary of Tamilnadu Untouchability Eradication Front strongly criticised the ruling party cadres in the locality over erecting the iron fence.

He explains that the Dalits were blocked from using the road by the functionaries, which led the people to face hardship.

"We have been protesting against the move and have petitioned all the concerned officials to remove the fencing in order to benefit the villagers. The problem also sparks caste related issue in the Alagumalai village,-" Nandhagopal added.