Tamil Nadu Monsoon: Goverment launches disaster response forces

Published: 04th November 2018 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon-TN

Minister R B Udhaya Kumar visiting an exhibition during the inauguration of Disaster Response Guards in the city on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu, a special force called Disaster Response Guards (DRGs) has been launched by Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar. 

Volunteers of Sathya Sai Seva Organisation and Indian Red Cross Society will be involved as DRGs during the monsoon period. 

Launching the DRGs, the revenue minister said during disasters, these guards will be pressed into search and rescue operations without any delay. He said the DRG had been set up at an expenditure of `1.80 crore. The members will function under district Collectors. 

Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Satyagopal, explaining the role of the guards, said their services could be availed of during all kinds of disaster including major fire, cyclone, flood and landslides. He said the DRGs will train the first responders and personnel of revenue and disaster management departments.

