BHEL official in soup over his ‘racist’ remark against Tamil Nadu staffers

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Trade unions, employee unions and activists have demanded a written apology from a Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) official in Tiruchy who allegedly described the public sector undertaking’s Tamil employees as “dogs who haven’t seen the outside world” on a WhatsApp group.

According to a senior BHEL official, the man, who is said to work as a supervisor, posted the message on a WhatsApp group following a quarrel that had erupted at a meeting of the BHEL Employees Co-operative Bank last week.

The supervisor, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is alleged to have described the Tamil workers as those who had not seen the outside world, adding “give the dogs some bones and they will be happy”. The post spread quickly and triggered outrage online and among trade unions and activists. The man then reportedly apologised for his comments on the WhatsApp group.

He was warned by his seniors at BHEL against making such remarks in future.

“He is on leave till Wednesday and will submit an apology once he returns,” said the senior official, in response to the demand of unions. However, no one has filed any kind of formal complaint against the man.