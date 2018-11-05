Tamil Nadu government buses carry 3.83 lakh people in two days for Deepavali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 3.83 lakh commuters travelled by government buses from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday for Deepavali festival. According to official records, on Saturday alone about 2,21,418 commuters travelled by government buses from Chennai, of which 1,97,969 were unreserved passengers. On Friday, buses carried 1,62,162 passengers from Chennai.

Officials said compared to the previous year, online reservation for buses has increased significantly this year. “Around 1.4 lakh passengers booked their tickets online across Tamil Nadu, which is an all time high in recent years,” said officials. Besides, transport department opened special counters at Dr MGR bus terminus, Koyambedu to provide assistance to commuters.