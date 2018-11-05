Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Undetected’ not basis for final report: Madras HC

The petition was filed after the police, who were not able to trace the offenders, had closed the investigation in the case as ‘undetected’

Published: 05th November 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: While disposing of a contempt petition filed against the police in connection with a ‘hit and run’ case, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reminded them that ‘undetected’ was only a stage in an investigation and not a basis to file final report. The petition was filed after the police, who were not able to trace the offenders, had closed the investigation in the case as ‘undetected’.

The order was passed by Justice N Anand Venkatesh while hearing the contempt petition filed by one Sudha of Madurai. Justice Venkatesh observed, “This Court has time and again held that an undetected case is only a stage in an investigation and a final report can never be filed on that ground.” Holding thus, the Judge disposed of the petition by directing the Transport Investigation Wing (TIW-Unit III) of Karimedu police station, who were handling the case, to continue with the investigation.

Sudha’s husband died in a road accident in 2017. Since no action was taken by police on her complaint, Sudha approached the court seeking direction to find the person responsible. Based on her petition, the court passed an order on January 12, directing police to complete the investigation within three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hit-and-run-case undetected offenders Madurai bench Madras HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp