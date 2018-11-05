‘Undetected’ not basis for final report: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: While disposing of a contempt petition filed against the police in connection with a ‘hit and run’ case, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reminded them that ‘undetected’ was only a stage in an investigation and not a basis to file final report. The petition was filed after the police, who were not able to trace the offenders, had closed the investigation in the case as ‘undetected’.

The order was passed by Justice N Anand Venkatesh while hearing the contempt petition filed by one Sudha of Madurai. Justice Venkatesh observed, “This Court has time and again held that an undetected case is only a stage in an investigation and a final report can never be filed on that ground.” Holding thus, the Judge disposed of the petition by directing the Transport Investigation Wing (TIW-Unit III) of Karimedu police station, who were handling the case, to continue with the investigation.

Sudha’s husband died in a road accident in 2017. Since no action was taken by police on her complaint, Sudha approached the court seeking direction to find the person responsible. Based on her petition, the court passed an order on January 12, directing police to complete the investigation within three months.