Governor, CM Palaniswami, others extend festival wishes

Several prominent political leaders have shared their wishes.

Published: 06th November 2018 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Paneerselvam and leaders of various parties on Monday extended greetings to the people on the eve of the Deepavali.Banwarilal Purohit, in his message, said, “Deepavali, the festival of lights, is a day of rejoicing and joy. People in all parts of India celebrate it with gaiety and festivity.” He further said, “On this auspicious occasion I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu.  May this Deepavali bring light and cheer in all our families and may we brighten the lives of others just as the lamps we light brighten up the ambience.” 

Palaniswami said, “I extend my heartiest Deepavali wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu. The festival is celebrated to mark the day when Tirumal eliminated the demon Narakasuran. On this day, the people celebrate by taking an oil bath, lighting the lamps, offering worship, sharing sweets and bursting. On this happy occasion, I wish all happiness and prosperity fills the lives of the people of the state.” Panneerselvam said, “I convey my best wishes on this joyous occasion. May the auspicious celebration fill your heart with unbounded joy, peace and happiness.” ​

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended her Deepavali greetings to the people. In her message, she said, “Deepavli is a festival celebrated with sound and light. I extend my wishes on behalf of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit that the festival should become a joyous occasion for children, families, India and Tamil Nadu.”

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “Deepavali should not be celebrated once in a year. The brightness of light,  like Deepavali, should permeate the lives of the people. For that, Tamil Nadu should witness development in all sectors. The people of Tamil Nadu should take a pledge on this Deepavali day to work hard to achieve the goal of bright future of the state.” Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said, “The happiness and joy of the people on this Deepavali day should last throughout the year.”

Extending his greetings, S Thirunavukkarasar, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said, “Deepavali is the only festival being celebrated across the country. I extend my wishes to the people of the state on behalf of the TNCC that the festival brings brightness to the hearts of the people like the lamps that dissolve darkness.” KM Kadhar Mohidheen, national president,  IUML, said, “I extend my wishes on behalf of the IUML to all brothers and sisters who celebrate the Deepavali. And the brightness of the festival will fill hearts.”

TTV Dhinakaran, deputy general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, has greeted the people, saying, “The  festival indicates that every evil has the end. On this happiest occasion I extend my wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu.” Vijayakant, founder president of DMDK,  R Sarathkumar, president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, GK Vasan, founder of Tamil Manila Congress  (Moopanar) and ER Eswaran, general secretary, Kongu Nadu Desiya Makkal Katchi also extended their greetings.

