Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: CRPF constable escapes camp to celebrate Deepavali, sparks hunt

All Annadurai wanted was to be with his family for Deepavali. Little did he think that this innocuous wish would lead to a manhunt.

Published: 06th November 2018 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: All Annadurai wanted was to be with his family for Deepavali. Little did he think that this innocuous wish would lead to a manhunt. That is exactly what happened after this CRPF head constable took off without letting his superiors know. K Annadurai (46) is a native of Orthanadu in Thanjavur district. Come festival time, he, like many others wanted to take a few days off and visit his family.

A request to higher officials was rejected, but he decided to go anyway. However, that is not what his colleagues thought when he went ‘missing’. Annaduarai was last seen heading to for a shower at the camp office on Saturday evening. Even after hours, he did not return or report at work.

Worried, fellow personnel scoured the camp and Coimbatore Central Prison premises but in vain. His mobile was not reachable all of Saturday and Sunday. This is when panic set in. CRPF personnel B Loordhusamy lodged a ‘missing person’ complaint with the Race Course Police.

In order to cover all bases, the Police paid a visit to his family in Orthanadu. And of course, they were greeted with a sight of Annadurai relaxing in the comfort of his home. Naturally, he was surprised to have cops come calling at his doorstep for a matter of hierarchical insubordination. 

Confirming that he was well, the Police let him enjoy the rest of his ‘holiday’ with his folks. After hearing the news, fellow CRPF personnel pegged the move to the nature of work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF constable Deepavali leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp