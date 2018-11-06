Tamil Nadu: CRPF constable escapes camp to celebrate Deepavali, sparks hunt

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: All Annadurai wanted was to be with his family for Deepavali. Little did he think that this innocuous wish would lead to a manhunt. That is exactly what happened after this CRPF head constable took off without letting his superiors know. K Annadurai (46) is a native of Orthanadu in Thanjavur district. Come festival time, he, like many others wanted to take a few days off and visit his family.

A request to higher officials was rejected, but he decided to go anyway. However, that is not what his colleagues thought when he went ‘missing’. Annaduarai was last seen heading to for a shower at the camp office on Saturday evening. Even after hours, he did not return or report at work.

Worried, fellow personnel scoured the camp and Coimbatore Central Prison premises but in vain. His mobile was not reachable all of Saturday and Sunday. This is when panic set in. CRPF personnel B Loordhusamy lodged a ‘missing person’ complaint with the Race Course Police.

In order to cover all bases, the Police paid a visit to his family in Orthanadu. And of course, they were greeted with a sight of Annadurai relaxing in the comfort of his home. Naturally, he was surprised to have cops come calling at his doorstep for a matter of hierarchical insubordination.

Confirming that he was well, the Police let him enjoy the rest of his ‘holiday’ with his folks. After hearing the news, fellow CRPF personnel pegged the move to the nature of work.