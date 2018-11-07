Home States Tamil Nadu

MNM ready to contest by-poll for 20 vacant seats, says Kamal Haasan on 64th birthday

Addressing the media on the ocassion he said, "We have launched the party Makkal Neethi Maiam with an aim to bring change in current politics of the state and the country."

Published: 07th November 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan celebrated his 64th birthday at the party office on Eldams Road in the city on Wednesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) party will contest the by-poll for 20 seats, said actor and founder of MNM Kamal Haasan when he addressed the media persons here on Wednesday.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan who celebrated his 64th birthday on Wednesday at his party office was wished by his party cadres and functionaries. Addressing the media on the ocassion he said, "We have launched the party Makkal Neethi Maiam with an aim to bring change in current politics of the state and the country. We will bring the proper change in the politics with the support of the public."

Responding to a question on his decision to contest in the probable bypoll for the 20 vacant seats, Haasan said, "If there is a byelection, we are ready to contest. We have completed 80 per cent of field work and party's basic structure to face the elections. We plan to bring healthy politics through which we can eradicate the ongoing scams and malpractices from the politics."

"We have spread awareness about the cash-for-vote cases among people. The common voters have given their assurance when I toured the state that they won't take any money for a vote in future. We hope that the people will do justice to the next general election. I have already said that a proper investigation should be conducted in the Rafale scam. Next week I will go on a tour in Dharmapuri and its surrounding districts," he stressed.

