Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Divorced tailor ends life on Diwali over unfinished stitching orders

In order to support her family, Padmini took up stitching and within no time became famous for work in her locality.

Published: 07th November 2018 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Upset over her inability to finish the stitching orders for Deepavali, a 41-year-old woman in Parpanna Nagar ended her life on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Padmini is a native of Musiri in Tiruchy district. Separated from her husband five years ago, Padmini had been living with her mother and two children - Thamizharisi and Lipinsagar.

In order to support her family, Padmini took up stitching and within no time became famous for work in her locality. Soon the number of orders which she was receiving doubled, helping her earn a goodwill among her neighbours. 

During the festive season, Padmini was getting an excessive number of orders. her customers kept insisting her to take up more orders despite her refusal to take up any more stitching works.

According to the cops, Padmini had begun stitching the clothes a week ago so as to wrap up the orders quickly. Though she managed to stitch a maximum number of clothes, some of them took a backseat. The unfinished clothes reportedly prompted her to take this extreme step. Padmini allegedly consumed malachite and succumbed within a few hours on Tuesday morning. 

She was declared brought dead in Tirupur Government Hospital. The police have booked a case and handed over her body to the relatives after conducting an autopsy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tailor ends life suicide case Diwali

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Aishwarya

    What's the need to mention her marital status? How's that even relevant to the news? It's very disappointing to see her being overshadowed by her marital status!
    22 days ago reply

  • Gautam Chauhan
    I don't buy this. There is something fishy.
    22 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp