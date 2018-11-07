Tamil Nadu: Divorced tailor ends life on Diwali over unfinished stitching orders

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Upset over her inability to finish the stitching orders for Deepavali, a 41-year-old woman in Parpanna Nagar ended her life on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Padmini is a native of Musiri in Tiruchy district. Separated from her husband five years ago, Padmini had been living with her mother and two children - Thamizharisi and Lipinsagar.

In order to support her family, Padmini took up stitching and within no time became famous for work in her locality. Soon the number of orders which she was receiving doubled, helping her earn a goodwill among her neighbours.

During the festive season, Padmini was getting an excessive number of orders. her customers kept insisting her to take up more orders despite her refusal to take up any more stitching works.

According to the cops, Padmini had begun stitching the clothes a week ago so as to wrap up the orders quickly. Though she managed to stitch a maximum number of clothes, some of them took a backseat. The unfinished clothes reportedly prompted her to take this extreme step. Padmini allegedly consumed malachite and succumbed within a few hours on Tuesday morning.

She was declared brought dead in Tirupur Government Hospital. The police have booked a case and handed over her body to the relatives after conducting an autopsy.