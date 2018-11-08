Stalin wishes Kamal Hassan & N Ram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday greeted Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan 0n his birthday and N Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Publishing Group, for being selected for the Raja Ram Mohan Roy award. “Birthday wishes to dear friend ‘Kalaignani’ @kamalhassan,” he tweeted. Complimenting Ram, he said “Congratulations to veteran journalist @nramind on being chosen for the Raja Ram Mohan Roy award.”