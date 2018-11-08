Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu pollution level dips on Diwali; over 1000 cases filed for violating SC order

The police crackdown, however, has drawn flak from opposition parties, which termed the action "ridiculous" and demanded the withdrawal of all cases.

Published: 08th November 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Crackers

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Air pollution levels dipped across Tamil Nadu on Diwali, the state pollution control board said Wednesday, a day after the festival was celebrated in the state for the first time after the Supreme Court order on the two hour window for bursting crackers came into force.

Police have filed over 1,000 cases against those who burst firecrackers in violation of the two-hour time frame.

The police crackdown, however, has drawn flak from opposition parties, which termed the action "ridiculous" and demanded the withdrawal of all cases.

A senior pollution control board official here said that data showed a drop in pollution levels across the state, including Chennai, on Tuesday.

Citing data being collated from several parts of the state, he told PTI that there was a definitive drop in air and noise pollution levels on the day (when compared to previous years) and surveys showed that the parameters conformed to set standards in most regions.

In Chennai, the Ambient Air Quality survey showed that pollution this year was much lesser and even almost conformed to the prescribed limits of 100/micrograms as regards PM-10 (Particulate Matter).

PM-10 ranged from 48 to 114 micrograms on Diwali day, compared to between 387 to 777 microgram the previous year, he said, adding gaseous pollutants (Sulphur dioxide and oxides of nitrogen) were well within the prescribed standard of 80 micrograms.

Ambient noise level ranged between 68 to 89 decibels on Diwali here compared to between 68 to 80 decibels last year, the official said adding the increase was "quite marginal" when commercial area categories are factored in.

A senior police official here said cases were filed only against violators of the Supreme Court order, which had fixed a two-hour time frame to bursting crackers.

He said over 1,000 cases were filed across Tamil Nadu, including 340 in Chennai and 336 in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.

In Villupuram district, 160 cases were filed, while it was 105 in Tiruvallur, 79 in Kancheepuram 79, 50 in Vellore, 32 in Cuddalore and 31 in Tuticorin district.

The cases were filed under Sections 188 (disobedience to order), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC against the violators, he told PTI.

Another official said the number of police cases may be "2000 plus" since the information was still being received from districts.

Also, Diwali was celebrated Wednesday by natives of North India living in Tamil Nadu, he pointed out and added that cases would be registered if there were violations.

Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu and BJP Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan demanded that the cases be withdrawn.

The Left leader said filing cases was not fair and added that there was no intention among those booked to violate the law.

Both Tamilisai Soundararajan and Nallakannu said bursting of crackers should not be viewed as a "big criminal offence."

CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan said filing cases "against children and their parents" was unnecessary.

"Rather than acting on growing offences against women and girl children, it is ridiculous to book those who burst crackers and drag them to court or impose a fine," he told reporters.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said some children or youth might have burst crackers (that may have fallen outside the fixed time slot fixed) out of festival fervour.

"They should be warned and filing cases against them is wrong," he said.

On Tuesday several police stations in the state witnessed tense moments after violators entered into heated arguments with personnel.

A 12-year-old boy died Tuesday while bursting firecrackers in Namakkal district.

The state government had fixed the time for bursting crackers between 6 AM to 7 AM and 7 PM and 8 PM, confining the revelry to two hours in line with the apex court directive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air pollution Pollution levels dip Tamil Nadu pollution Diwali Firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp