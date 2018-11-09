Cracker of a sale at TASMAC: Rs 600 crore netted in four days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State consumed four times more alcohol than usual during the four-day extended

Deepavali weekend, according to sources in the Tasmac employees union.

Tasmac allegedly sold slightly more than Rs 600-crore worth alcohol between Saturday and Tuesday. It is learnt that on an average, only Rs 50-crore worth alcohol is sold on a regular day.

A whopping Rs 180-crore worth alcohol was sold on Deepavali day (Tuesday) alone and members of the employees union attribute it to the rising association of alcohol with festivals among youth.

"Our country has a majority of youth and they have started drinking on every festival. It has become a new culture regardless of gender," said a senior union leader, explaining that the demand for the Indian Made Foreign Liquor has increased with the advent of Tasmac Elites.

Sources also indicate an increased preference for hard drinks such as whiskey as opposed to beer which still continues to contribute to a major chunk of profits. Tasmac currently has 3,886 outlets in the State with 1,456 attached bars.

Box

Sales (In rupees)

Saturday - 124 crore

Sunday - 150 crore

Monday - 148 crore

Tuesday - 180 crore