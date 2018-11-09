Home States Tamil Nadu

Cracker of a sale at TASMAC: Rs 600 crore netted in four days

A whopping Rs 180-crore worth alcohol was sold on Deepavali day (Tuesday) alone and members of the employees union attribute it to the rising association of alcohol with festivals among youth.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State consumed four times more alcohol than usual during the four-day extended
Deepavali weekend, according to sources in the Tasmac employees union.

Tasmac allegedly sold slightly more than Rs 600-crore worth alcohol between Saturday and Tuesday. It is learnt that on an average, only Rs 50-crore worth alcohol is sold on a regular day.

A whopping Rs 180-crore worth alcohol was sold on Deepavali day (Tuesday) alone and members of the employees union attribute it to the rising association of alcohol with festivals among youth.

"Our country has a majority of youth and they have started drinking on every festival. It has become a new culture regardless of gender," said a senior union leader, explaining that the demand for the Indian Made Foreign Liquor has increased with the advent of Tasmac Elites.

Sources also indicate an increased preference for hard drinks such as whiskey as opposed to beer which still continues to contribute to a major chunk of profits. Tasmac currently has 3,886 outlets in the State with 1,456 attached bars.

Box

Sales          (In rupees)

Saturday - 124 crore

Sunday -   150 crore

Monday -  148 crore

Tuesday -  180 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TASMAC liquor sales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp