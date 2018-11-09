Facebook friend from Madurai cheats Coimbatore teacher with marriage promise

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Singanallur police have booked a 25-year-old man from Madurai district for cheating and criminal breach of trust on the complaint of a 40-year-old woman from the city. According to the complainant, a government school teacher, they become friends through Facebook. The young man, by promising marriage, had sexual relations with her and also took more than Rs 50,000 in cash and 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

After becoming Facebook friends, the accused, R Rajapravin of North Street in Pappapatti, near Usilampatti, told the victim that he wanted money to prepare for the Group II examination, and sought her help to meet the expenses.

The victim promised to give him the money needed and also asked him to come to Coimbatore. “On coming to Coimbatore, Rajapravin had sexual relations with her and also recorded it. Then, using the video, he threatened the teacher and demanded money,” said a police official. Rajapravin had sexual relations with the teacher three times at her house by threatening her.

After a month, Rajapravin assured the teacher that he would marry her and demanded Rs 2 lakh for it. However, as she could not collect such a large amount, he took Rs 10,000 and 10 sovereigns of gold

ornaments from her, the official added.

Based on the teacher’s complaint, Rajapravin has been booked under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 417 (punishment for cheating). He will be charged with more misdemeanours after further

investigations.

Initial inquiry has revealed that Rajapravin took Rs 38,000 from the teacher between November 11, 2017 and February 20, 2018, apart from the Rs 10,000 and the jewellery, the official said.

