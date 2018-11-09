Regional parties must unite, oust BJP: Stalin

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR : Ahead of his meeting with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, DMK president MK Stalin pitched for unity among regional parties to oust the central government. Addressing a public meeting on Thursday at Othiam, Stalin referred to his impending meeting with Naidu on November 9, and said “I would emphasize on the need to protect States’ rights during my meeting. The situation has risen for all regional parties to come together and defeat the BJP-led government.”

Further, Stalin said the Union government was at loggerheads with institutions such as Supreme Court, CBI, RBI and condemned it as being authoritative. Criticizing the demonetization on its second anniversary, Stalin wondered, “Did Modi eradicate black money, corruption and terrorism in the country as he had promised during the announcement of demonetisation? Two years have passed, what did Modi achieve ? Nothing.”

Talking about State politics, Stalin said, “Even if Assembly election is held along with parliamentary election, DMK is well prepared to face them” and came down heavily on the State government.